81 Companies Schedules Q2 Earning With New India Assurance, Tata Power, Dabur & Aditya Birla Capital

The earning season for quarter ended on september 30, has picked up pace now october's month saw a lot companies, part of the marquee index Nifty 50, declaring their Q2 FY25 results.

Today's companies scheduled to post their Q2 earnings include private NBFC lender AB Capital, pharma giant Biocon, Ayurvedic FMCG whale Dabur, abrasive manufacturer Carborundum Universal, engineering mammoth L&T, and industrial refrigeration manufacturer KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration.

State-owned general insurance company New India Assurance, digital public infrastructure developer Protean eGov Technologies, telecommunication cable manufacturer Sterlite Technologies, power generation and distributor Tata Power, kitchen appliance manufacturer TTK Prestige, and logistics company TCI Express are also scheduled to present their Q2 results today.

All Companies posting results today

3i Infotech Ltd.

Aashka Hospitals Ltd.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

Aia Engineering Ltd.

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.

Aryavan Enterprise Ltd.

Asarfi Hospital Ltd.

Automotive Axles Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Centrum Capital Ltd.

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.

Colinz Laboratories Ltd.

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

DCM Shriram Limited

DLink (India) Ltd.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

El Forge Ltd.

Foods & Inns Ltd.

Global Offshore Services Ltd.

Goblin India Ltd.

Grindwell Norton Ltd.

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.

Indraprastha Medical Corp. Ltd.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

JTL Industries Ltd.

Khandwala Securities Ltd.

Kiocl Ltd.

Kitex Garments Ltd.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Maruti Securities Ltd.

Modern Engineering And Projects Ltd.

Menon Pistons Ltd.

Mirc Electronics Ltd.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd.

The New India Assurance Company Ltd.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation

Olympia Industries Ltd.

Omax Autos Ltd.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.

Panchmahal Steel Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.

Protean E-Gov Technologies Ltd.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.

Rahul Merchandising Ltd.

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd.

Rossell India Ltd.

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd.

Ser Industries Ltd.

Shalby Ltd.

Shelter Pharma Ltd.

Shilp Gravures Ltd.

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Steel City Ltd.

Super Crop Safe Ltd.

Sunita Tools Ltd.

Swarna Securities Ltd.

Tata Power Co. Ltd.

TCI Express Ltd.

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Unifinz Capital India Ltd.

Virat Crane Industries Ltd.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd.

Wpil Ltd.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd.

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd.

Adani Enterprises Q2 FY25

In the quarter ending in September 2024, Adani Enterprises, led by Gautam Adani, reported a 664.5 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,741.75 crore. The net profit for the same period last fiscal year was Rs 227.8 crore.

Read Also Over 1.7 Crore Indian Developers Are Now Building On GitHub

In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25, revenue from operations climbed 15.66 per cent to Rs 22,608.07 crore, up from Rs 19,546.25 crore in the second quarter of FY24.

The share price of the Adani enterprises went on to touch the day high level of Rs 2,863.05 per share after hitting the opening bell at Rs 2,803.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The stock concluded previous trading session at Rs 2,842.00 per share on the Indian stock exchanges.