Gary Lineker schools Piers Morgan over Messi-Ronaldo debate

After Gary Lineker claimed nobody has ever passed the ball better than Lionel Messi, English broadcaster Piers Morgan rubbished his statement saying Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player.
But, the former footballer had a befitting reply to Morgan.
Lineker's claim came after Twitter user @Messievsky shared a compilation of all Messi's best passes to Cesc Fabregas.
"Never mind the goals. Nobody has ever passed the ball better than Messi. Nobody has ever seen the things Messi sees. Nobody @ me with a better player. There’s never been one," wrote Lineker.
However, Morgan deemed Lineker is just a huge 'Messi fanboy'. "Nobody’s ever had a fanboy like Messi has in you, that’s for sure. ps Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player. Done it in more countries & on the international stage - and is stronger, fitter, faster & far greater in the air," he wrote.
And in Twitter lingo, Lineker caught himself a massive 'dub' with a one-liner statement.
"The same applies to Usain Bolt, but he’s not as good a footballer as Messi either," he wrote.
The Argentine has won the Ballon d'Or six times in his 16-year career for Barcelona.
Messi has won 10 La Liga titles, 6 Copa del Rey and 4 UEFA Champions League titles with the club, and many other numerous individual awards.
The little wizard turned 33 on Wednesday, June 24, and it is hard to imagine football without Lionel Messi, who will forever remain the GOAT.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)