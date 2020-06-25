Gary Lineker schools Piers Morgan over Messi-Ronaldo debate

After Gary Lineker claimed nobody has ever passed the ball better than Lionel Messi, English broadcaster Piers Morgan rubbished his statement saying Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player.

But, the former footballer had a befitting reply to Morgan.

Lineker's claim came after Twitter user @Messievsky shared a compilation of all Messi's best passes to Cesc Fabregas.

"Never mind the goals. Nobody has ever passed the ball better than Messi. Nobody has ever seen the things Messi sees. Nobody @ me with a better player. There’s never been one," wrote Lineker.