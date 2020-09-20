Gareth Bale comes back to Tottenham after 7 years

London: Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

As a result, Wales' star will don the number nine jersey for Jose Mourinho's side.

Initially, Bale had signed on with Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007. The 31-year-old made his name over six years at the English club before moving to Real Madrid in 2013.

"It's nice to be back! This is such a special club for me. It's where I made my name. What an amazing club, amazing fans, and it's just incredible to be back. Hopefully, now I can get some match fitness, help the team and win trophies," Bale said in an official statement.

"I always thought when I did leave that one day I would love to come back, and the opportunity has now arisen. I feel like it's a good fit, it's a good time for me, I'm hungry, I'm motivated, I want to do well and can't wait to get started," he added.