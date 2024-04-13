 ‘Garden Mein Ghumo Mat Nahin Toh’: Rohit Sharma Repeats His Famous Line From ENG Test Series During MI Players’ Fun Game; Video
‘Garden Mein Ghumo Mat Nahin Toh’: Rohit Sharma Repeats His Famous Line From ENG Test Series During MI Players’ Fun Game; Video

Mumbai Indians opening batter Rohit Sharma repeated HIS viral line from IND vs ENG Test series as players engage in fun activity.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma were left in splits. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma repeated his viral dialogue during a fun activity in a video posted by the franchise's official social media handle. The veteran opening batter was one of the many cricketers along with Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Akash Madhwal, and Arjun Tendulkar during the letters game organised for the players.

article-image

With Rohit Sharma picking up the letter G, he instantly remembered the words said to his players amid the 2nd Test between India and England in Vizag this year. At the time, the 36-year-old was heard on the stump mic, saying '"Koi bhi garden mein ghumega, maa c*** dunga sabki.

Mumbai Indians make it 2 in 2 after 3 consecutive defeats:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians' curve has started to gain an upswing after losing three consecutive matches to the Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and the Rajasthan Royals. However, this followed powerful wins against the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

While their win over the Delhi Capitals was arguably impressive, the five-time champions' performance against Bengaluru was head and shoulders above everything else. With the visiting side setting a daunting 197 to chase, they passed 100 in less than 10 overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 69, while Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya also made notable contributions as Mumbai Indians required only 15.3 overs to chase down the target.

Mumbai will next face the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in yet another home game.

‘Garden Mein Ghumo Mat Nahin Toh’: Rohit Sharma Repeats His Famous Line From ENG Test Series...

