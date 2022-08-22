e-Paper Get App

FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa stuns five-time World Champion Carlsen

This was 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa's third consecutive win in his career against the Norwegians

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
Indian Chess Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa | ANI

Miami: India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stunned five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen at the FTX Crypto Cup and finished runners-up in the tournament in Miami.

This was 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa's third consecutive win in his career against the Norwegians. Although Carlsen went on to clinch the FTX Crypto Cup Tamil Nadu gave him a tough time.

In the final match of the FTX Crypto Cup, Praggnanandhaa was trailing but he produced a clutch moment against Magnus Carlsen and defeated him in three games in a row in the blitz playoffs to create history.

The clash was intense and Praggnanandhaa finished just one below Carlsen, who somehow managed to defend his title despite the threats posed by Praggnanandhaa.

Praggnanandhaa started with a winning streak in the championship after defeating his opponent in the first game. But then the 17-year-old lost two matches in a row to Quang Liem Le, the Vietnamese contender and Jan-Krzystof Duda, his Polish counterpart. Duda seized the lead from Praggnanandhaa after winning the first game.

The next two games were drawn matches, Praggnanandhaa won the fourth to tie the positions. The Polish player then won both tie-break rounds to claim a 4-2 victory.

