From Rizwan To Misbah: Pakistan Cricket Mourns 'Sudden Death' Of Multan Sultans Owner Alamgir Tareen

The Pakistan cricketing fraternity was in a state of shock on Thursday after learning about the sudden demise of Alamgir Tareen, who was the owner of PSL franchise Multan Sultans.

Tareen was found dead with a gunshot wound on his head at his residence in Lahore. He was 63. A suicide note was also recovered by the cops near his body.

The hand-written suicide note allegedly mentions about a “disease he had been suffering from” as the reason for self-harm.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen's family. We request you all to kindly respect his family's privacy. May his soul rest in eternal piece," Multan Sultans tweeted.

Past and present Pakistani cricketers also took to social media to offer their condolences on Tareen's death.

Lahore police have launched an investigation into the alleged suicide to determine the cause behind Tareen's drastic step.

“The police will be able to present a final report with the facts and reasons of the case after the initial investigation is completed,” he added.

Who was Alamgir Tareen?

Alamgir Tareen was the brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen.

He purchased the Multan Sultan's franchise in the Pakistan Super League in 2019 after establishing a name for himself as a leading businessman in South Punjab.

Tareen did his bachelors from the University of California at Berkeley and later completed his Masters degree from the prestigious Yale University.

Multan Sultans' official website describes him as "a sports enthusiast" who was a keen "believer of the role sports plays in community upliftment".