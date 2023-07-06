Multan Sultans Owner Alamgir Tareen Shoots Himself Dead In Lahore, Suicide Note Recovered

Alamgir Tareen, the owner of Pakistan Super League Franchise Multan Sultans, died by suicide in Lahore on Thursday after shooting himself in the head. He was 63.

Tareen was found dead at his residence this morning. A suicide note was also recovered by the cops near his body.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen's family. We request you all to kindly respect his family's privacy. May his soul rest in eternal piece," Multan Sultans tweeted.

Lahore police have launched an investigation into the alleged suicide to determine the cause behind Tareen's drastic step.

“The police will be able to present a final report with the facts and reasons of the case after the initial investigation is completed,” he added.

More details to follow...