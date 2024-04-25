From Mumbai's Maidans To International Glory: Uganda's 'Indian' Cricket Star Alpesh Ramjani Ready To Shine At T20 World Cup 2024

Mumbai’s very own Alpesh Ravilal Ramjani has emerged as a shining beacon of pride and accomplishment for Ugandan cricket, as he embarks on the journey of a lifetime to represent the African nation in the highly anticipated T20 ICC World Cup cricket tournament, slated to grace the grounds of the US and West Indies this June.

"It's a monumental achievement, one that resonates deeply with many," expressed Alpesh, whose remarkable feats earned him a well-deserved nomination for the esteemed ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 award by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Journey of Dedication and Achievement

Originating from humble beginnings in Mumbai, this versatile all-rounder's path led him to Uganda, inspired by the urging of friends to explore opportunities in this vibrant country of 45 million souls. Now, he proudly serves as an ambassador for Gretex Corporate Services Limited.

Reflecting on his journey, Alpesh shared, "It was the unwavering support of my friends, Dinesh Nakrani and Ronak Patel, that nudged me forward, especially during the challenging times of the Covid pandemic when I lost my job. That decision altered the course of my life, igniting my passion for cricket."

Playing with Prithvi Shaw & Shivam Dube

Alpesh's cricketing prowess was nurtured during his school days at Springfield Rizvi School in Mumbai, where he honed his skills while participating in prestigious inter-school tournaments like the Giles and Harris Shield, sharing the field with luminaries such as Prithvi Shaw and Shivam Dube.

Recognition on the International Stage

The recognition bestowed upon him by the ICC is a testament to his exceptional performance throughout the year, underscored by staggering statistics: claiming an impressive 55 wickets, amassing 449 runs, and exhibiting remarkable fielding prowess with five catches.

As a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Ramjani has evolved into a lynchpin for the Ugandan team, anchoring their success on numerous occasions.

An Asset to Ugandan Cricket Team

Stepping onto the international stage in 2022 during the ACA T20 Africa Cup against Botswana, Ramjani swiftly cemented his position as a pivotal player for the Ugandan Cricket Cranes. His recent standout performance against Kenya in the same tournament further solidified his role within the team.

Ramjani's Career Stats

With a commendable track record of 35 matches, 23 innings, and 549 runs to his name, Ramjani boasts a batting average of 30.50 and a striking rate of 133.90, complemented by 14 catches in the field.

His bowling prowess is equally commendable, having clinched 60 wickets in the same matches, with an outstanding best figure of 4-9, showcasing his invaluable contribution as a versatile asset to the team.

Preparation for International Glory

A defining moment in Ramjani's career was his pivotal role during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers in Namibia. His exceptional performance against Zimbabwe, where he contributed 40 runs off 26 balls during a crucial third-wicket partnership, etched a historic moment for Ugandan cricket and this resident of Borivali, East Siddharth Nagar in the city.

As Alpesh prepares to join the Ugandan team in Sri Lanka for warm-up matches ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, his journey serves as an enduring testament to dedication, talent, and the transformative power of cricket.