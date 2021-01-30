From asserting 'I'm Virat Kohli' to sporting his jersey: Sunrisers Hyderabad's adorable tribute to David Warner's daughter

In November last year, Warner's wife Candice had in a radio chat show revealed that their middle child is a huge fan of Kohli.

Speaking to Triple M Sydney radio station, Candice had said, "We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel." Apart from Kohli gifting Indi Rae a jersey, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on behalf of Team India also presented Australia spinner Nathan Lyon with a signed jersey for playing 100 Tests for Australia.

Lyon, who is only the third Australian bowler after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to play 100 Tests, has taken 399 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Meanwhile, India is now gearing up for the four-match Test series against England. The first Test of the four-match series will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from February 5 while the second game will be played at the same venue from February 13.

Kohli is making sure that he makes the most of the quarantine period ahead of the opening Test. Both the teams are undergoing a six-day quarantine period and will start training for the first game from Tuesday. The trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns had arrived early and started training on Saturday.

The India skipper on Friday shared a short clip giving fans a glimpse of how he is making the most of his time inside his hotel room as he finished his gym routine.