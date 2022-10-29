French Open Super 750: Indian badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo: Twitter

Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a commanding straight-game win over Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to progress to the men's doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris on Saturday.

The World No. 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game to outwit the Korean combination 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.

The Indian pair, thus, reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.