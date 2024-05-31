 French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Downs Roberto Carballes Baena In 3 Straight Sets To Advance To Round 3
French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Downs Roberto Carballes Baena In 3 Straight Sets To Advance To Round 3

ANIUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
article-image
Novak Djokovic | Credits: Twitter

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic continued his quest for the record-extending 25th major title as he picked up his form late in the first set to defeat Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round in the ongoing French Open 2024 on Thursday.

Aiming for his fourth trophy on the Parisian clay, the 37-year-old tennis player exhibited moments of his best tennis to defeat Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

A tightly contested first set concluded with Djokovic producing more aggressive baseline play, stepping in on returns, and moving the Spaniard from corner to corner to earn a key break at 5-4.

Djokovic continued his momentum with superb ball-striking, easily jumping to a double break 4-0 lead in the second set.

"I'm glad that I came through the opening [two] rounds in straight sets. Again at the beginning, in the first set, I was challenged. He was playing very well, aggressive from the start. It took me a little bit of time to start swinging through the ball a bit more loose. Crucial break to clinch the first set. After that, the second and third set really went my way," Djokovic said as quoted by ATP.

article-image

Novak Djokovic receive applause from crowd for hitting a drop shot

Djokovic, who must reach the final to have a chance of defeating Jannik Sinner and retain World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, elicited a standing ovation from the crowd in the first game of the third set when he skillfully hit the ball around the net post in response to Carballes Baena's drop shot.

The Serbian won 55 per cent of his return points and broke Carballes Baena's service seven times to move to 3-0 in their ATP Head2Head. All three of their confrontations have occurred at the Grand Slam level.

The defending champion will face either Gael Monfils or Lorenzo Musetti, the 30th seed.

Djokovic has a 19-0 record against the Frenchman and has won four of his five meetings with Musetti, including last month in Monte-Carlo, where the 98-time tour-level champion avenged his 2023 loss to the Italian

