ATP Tour: Novak Djokovic Surges Past Tallon Griekspoor To Reach Semifinals At Geneva

Novak Djokovic | Credits: Twitter

World No.1 Novak Djokovic dug out of an early hole on Thursday evening to down Dutch star Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-1 for a place in the semifinals at the Geneva Open here.

The 27-year-old Griekspoor could have won the first set as he looked the better player on the court. The Serbian served at 4-5, 0/40 in the opening set, a game during which he fended off four set points. The top seed escaped with either an ace or a hefty first serve that resulted in a missed return from the Dutchman.

In the ensuing set, it was the World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings who jumped to a 0/40 lead, finally breaking Griekspoor after two deuce points. Djokovic then held to love to close the topsy-turvy first set.

Novak Djokovic received a birthday cake in Geneva on his birthday.



The crowd sang happy birthday to him.



He shared some with the ball kids and other people around the court 🥰



Happy birthday, legend. 🇷🇸🎂



pic.twitter.com/PDws4TPyMK — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 22, 2024

It was more straightforward in the second set for the player who is now settled in Belgrade. He broke early and remained in control to improve to 4-0 in his head-to-head series with Griekspoor. Djokovic saved all seven break points he faced and converted four of his nine opportunities according to ATP Stats.

Djokovic scripts history with a win against Griekspoor

Djokovic, who turned 37 on Wednesday, is the oldest semifinalist in Geneva tournament history. Making his first appearance at the clay ATP 250, the 98-time tour-level titlist is aiming for his first trophy of the season. Now 14-5 on the year, Djokovic earned his 1,100th tour-level match win Wednesday when he beat Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

Awaiting in the semifinals is Czech Tomas Machac, who eliminated #NextGenATP American Alex Michelsen 6-3, 7-6(2).

Griekspoor, 27, was returning to the court after he finished off Denis Shapovalov earlier in the day, mounting a comeback to down the wild card 6-7(7) 7-6(4), 6-3 and reach his second quarterfinal of the season (Rotterdam). The second-round match against Shapovalov was halted Wednesday night due to rain with the Canadian leading 6-7(7), 3-3 0/15.