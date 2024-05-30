French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sparks Remarkable Comeback To See Off Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek. | (Credits: Twitter)

World No.1 Iga Swiatek came back from 0-3 down to save a match point at 5-3 in the decider before overcoming Naomi Osaka and pulling off a great escape into the third round at the French Open here on Wednesday.

In a clash between two four-time Grand Slam winners, Swiatek, the top seed, pulled things back to 5-5 and ultimately prevailed 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

While raindrops were pelted the stadium roof, and disrupted the schedule on the outer courts, Swiatek of Poland faced some tough questions from former World No.1 Osaka, a two-time winner at both the Australian and US Open, in this early second-round test.

Though she was playing her least favourite surface and is just five months into her comeback following the birth of daughter Skai, Osaka pushed Swiatek, a three-time winner at Roland Garros, to the absolute limit.

Naomi Osaka pushes Iga Swiatek to her limits:

In a tense and thrilling match that had the look and feel of a championship final, Osaka was her vintage self. Despite being ranked No.134 in the latest WTA rankings, the Japanese star played like it was 2019, the year she won her first Grand Slam in Australia, achieved the World No.1 ranking and also won the WTA Tour Finals.

However, in the end, Swiatek tapped into her energy reserves and fought back bravely to emerge victorious.

Iga Świątek appeals to the French crowd, asking them to respect players focus by not making noise during the rallies.



Her ask was met with supportive applause. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/8k8w6Ve4lL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2024

This was Swiatek’s 16th consecutive win at Roland Garros, the most since Justine Henin won 24 straight between 2005-10. This was also Swiatek’s 14th straight win this year.

Osaka actually won more points, had 17 more winners and more service breaks -- but Swiatek was better when it mattered.

Naomi Osaka dominates but fails to go close it out:

After splitting the first two sets, Osaka faced three break points in her opening service game -- and saved them all. She then broke Swiatek with a backhand crosscourt winner to go 2-0 up. In Osaka’s second service game, she saved five more break points, before Swiatek’s forehand return found the net.

Now Osaka led 3-0 and went on to serve for the match at 5-3.

But at 30-all, she smashed a forehand into the net followed by a backhand that flew long. On Swiatek’s second break point, Osaka hit what looked like a makeable backhand just long and the match was back on serve.

In the end, Osaka just could not close the deal. There were some tired-looking forehands and, with Osaka serving at 5-all, a double fault that gave Swiatek a pivotal 6-5 advantage.

Leading 30-15, Swiatek hit a screaming backhand crosscourt winner to go up 40-15. One more errant backhand from Osaka gave her the match.