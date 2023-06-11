 French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic Defeats Casper Ruud To Clinch His 3rd Title At Roland Garros
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image

Novak Djokovic Defeats Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 To Clinch His 3rd Title At Roland Garros. This is also his 23rd Grand Slam singles title, the most for any male player in the Open Era. He also became the only male player in history to win all four Grand Slams at least thrice.

Djokovic overcame a strong start from Ruud on Court-Philippe Chatrier to seal his historic victory. The third seed delivered a high-class tie-break display to claim a first set in which he had trailed 1-4 before producing some of his purest hitting of the fortnight in the second and third en route to a three-hour, 13-minute triumph.

With his win, the three-time Roland Garros champion Djokovic also reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings from Carlos Alcaraz and surpassed Rafael Nadal as the oldest French Open champion at 36 years and 20 days.

More details to follow...

