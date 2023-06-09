 French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Carlos Alcaraz to Enter 7th Final at Roland Garros
French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Carlos Alcaraz to Enter 7th Final at Roland Garros



French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beat an injured Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the men's singles semi-final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Friday beat Spaniard Carlos Alacaraz in four sets to enter the French Open 2023 final in Paris. This is the seventh time that the Serbian has reached the final of the Roland Garros. Djokovic beat an injured Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the men's singles semi-final.

More details to follow...

