French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic quarter-final, When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic | Photo: Twitter

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash in the ongoing French Open 2022.

Nadal turned on the style to finish off Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory in a dramatic fourth-round clash on Sunday.

The fifth seed will next face Djokovic after the top seed defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic defeated Nadal in the semi-finals last year before he downed Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift the trophy in Paris for the second time.

The Serbian leads the Spaniard 30-28 in their head-to-head series. Nadal has won seven of their nine matches at Roland Garros.

Whether statistics, aesthetics or any other measures are applied, both are among the greatest there's ever been. About that there can be no debate.

Nadal owns a men's-record 21 Grand Slam titles, a number he reached with a tie-breaking triumph at the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic, like Roger Federer, is one behind.

"Playing Nadal in Roland Garros is always a physical battle," Djokovic said, "along with everything else."

Nadal said: "I hope to be able to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible."

When: June 1 (Wednesday)

Where to Watch: SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Live Streaming: Sony Liv app

Timing: 00.15am onwards IST

article-image
