French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff final, When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

World No.1 Iga Swiatek will face American teenager Coco Gauff in the women's singles final of the French Open 2022 on Saturday, June 4.
Swiatek extended her winning streak to a staggering 34 after she registered a dominating 6-2, 6-1 straight-set win over Russian No.20 seed Daria Kasatkina in the women's singles semi-finals on Thursday.
Poland's Swiatek, the 2020 champion, has not suffered a defeat since February and has equalled Serena William's winning run from 2013. She has now lost only two sets in her last-four tournaments.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old American tennis player Coco Gauff stormed into her maiden Grand Slam final after defeating Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in another semi-final.
Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.
Furthermore, Polish star Swiatek is the youngest player ranked in the top-10.
Swiatek was the champion at the 2020 French Open and is the first player representing Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.
When: June 4 (Saturday)
Where to Watch: SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu)
Live Streaming: Sony Liv app
Timing: 6:15 pm onwards IST