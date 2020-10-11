French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal destroys Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win 13 titles in Paris and equal Federer’s 20 slams

Normalcy has been hard to come by in the post-Covid-19 world. Yet, we got a tiny taste of it as Rafael Nadal systematically dismantled Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2020.

Sometimes you wonder how you are so lucky as a sports fan to witness such greats in the same era. In fact, some would say that this was perhaps Rafael Nadal’s greatest Grand Slam performance, even more than the time he beat Federer in a five-setter at Wimbledon in 2008.

Rafael Nadal was in imperious form as he dismantled Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5 in an astounding performance that earned him his 20th Grand Slam – to equal Roger Federer’s haul – and earn his 13th Roland Garros title.

There was a familiar feel to it, a sense of déjà vu, a reminder of the world that existed before a virus from Wuhan changed our lives. And yet it was different, as Nadal looked better than he had ever done before.

He looked like he had turned back time, muscle and sinew heaving like his early 20s where he was unbeatable, a clay king among rats. Djokovic has been the best player in the world for the last year – even when he’s not acting like a COVidiot – and only an errant hit that remarkably found a lineswoman prevented him from winning the US Open.

It was a freak accident of nature and the Djoker would fail to hit the linewoman if he tried it for a hundred times. But there was nothing accidental about the way Rafael Nadal beat Djokovic here. At times, his drop shots defied the laws of physics.