French Forward Kylian Mbappe To Stay At PSG, Set To Extend Contract Till 2025

Kylian Mbappe | Twitter

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has decided to remain at Paris Saint Germain and will be signing a contract extension with the club till 2025, according to reports.

Mbappe has been reinstated in the PSG first team training squad after he had positive talks with the management on Sunday.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed the development, saying that Mbappe will play for PSG this season and is expected to sign an extension till 2025.

"Kylian is committed to PSG. Kylian is back," Al-Khelaifi told the team on Sunday.

Mbappe's current deal expires in 2024 and PSG had accepted a £258m bid from Al Hilal last month, but the forward rejected the one-year move to Saudi Arabia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner had been training away from Luis Enrique's first team after a fall-out with the club's board over his future.

He had also refused to sign a one-year extension earlier this year which would have kept him at the club till 2025.

"Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning," the PSG statement read.

Al Hilal meanwhile, have also shown interest in Mbappe's PSG teammate Neymar Jr, who is reportedly ready to move to the Saudi club next summer.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)