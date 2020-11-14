France vs Portugal: Where and when to watch the UEFA Nations League fixture live in India

A month after their clash ended in a draw, European champions Portugal will host world champions France for the reverse fixture of UEFA Nations League on Sunday (IST) at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Both nations hold the top two spots in Group 3 of League A, with Portugal having the edge on goal difference. France and Portugal remain undefeated in the group and fans have to chance to see that change in today's fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal, whereas, the world champions are likely to miss the services of Kylian Mbappe who is currently in doubts after picking up a hamstring injury in the Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the France vs Portugal match take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in India), 2020.

Where will the France vs Portugal match take place?

The match will take place at Estadio da Luz

What time will the France vs Portugal match begin?

The match will begin at 1:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the France vs Portugal match in India?

Sony Network will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the France vs Portugal match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.