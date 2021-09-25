FPJ Poll: 92.3% of cricket fans back DC to win against RR in today's IPL match

In an interesting turn of events, Rajasthan Royals are off to a flying start in their game against the in-form Delhi Capitals currently underway in Abu Dhabi.

Pacers Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi have got rid of Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply. Earlier, RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first.

There are a few unexpected changes in both the teams. The Royals are playing without their opener Evin Lewis and their most expensive pick Chris Morris, roping in Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller in the final playing XI. Meanwhile, DC decided to field only three foreign players with Lalit Yadav coming in place of injured Marcus Stoinis.

Free Press Journal conducted a poll on Twitter ahead of the match which commenced at 3: 20 pm today. The poll was conducted to find out which of the two teams will win the battle on field today.

Poll results show that there are possibilities of DC's chances of winning the game more than RR as 93.3% of cricket fans have voted for Rishabh Pant led DC while only 7.7% have voted in favour of RR.

