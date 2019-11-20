Four shooters strike perfect at National Shotgun Shooting Championship

New Delhi: Four marksmen, including India international Kynan Chenai and the young Manavaditya Singh Rathore, shot two perfect rounds of 25-hits each on the first day of the men's trap qualifications at the National Shotgun Shooting Championship.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Arjun Singh complete the quartet.

Other prominent names chasing the leading pack with three more rounds to go were Prithviraj Tondaiman of Tamil Nadu, who missed one target to be on 49, while the likes of Mansher Singh, Md.Asab, Shardul Vihaan and Shapath Bharadwaj were all on a score of 48.

The President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Raninder Singh had rounds of 23 and 24 for 47.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, competing in the veterans section returned rounds of 16 and 12. Two more rounds are scheduled for Thursday, with the last round on Friday followed by the final.