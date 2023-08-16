Former West Indies Star Marlon Samuels Guilty Of Breaching ECB Anti-Corruption Code During 2019 Abu Dhabi T10

Marlon Samuels |

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.

Samuels has been guilty of four offences by a tribunal which was constituted to investigate the charges levelled against him during the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Samuels didn't play a single match in that edition but was a part of the Karnataka Tuskers squad.

"Samuels, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB code) in September 2021, has been found guilty after he exercised his right to a hearing before the Tribunal.

"The Tribunal will now consider the submissions of each party before deciding on the appropriate sanction to be imposed. The decision will follow in due course," the ICC said.

Samuels, who retired from international cricket in November 2020, played for the Windies from 2000 to 2018.

He featured in 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is in which he scored 3917, 5606 and 1611 runs respectively. He also picked 41, 89 and 22 wickets in the three formats respectively.

Offences breached by Marlon Samuels:

Article 2.4.2 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

