 Former South Africa Pacer Morne Morkel Officially Appointed Team India’s Bowling Coach
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFormer South Africa Pacer Morne Morkel Officially Appointed Team India’s Bowling Coach

Former South Africa Pacer Morne Morkel Officially Appointed Team India’s Bowling Coach

Morne Morkel will report to head coach Gautam Gambhir, who worked with him for a couple of seasons at the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Former South Africa pace legend Morne Morkel has been appointed the bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday

Morkel will report to head coach Gautam Gambhir, who worked with him for a couple of seasons at the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Q1FY25 Results: Net Loss Jumps To ₹347 Crore, Revenue Rises 34%
Ola Electric Q1FY25 Results: Net Loss Jumps To ₹347 Crore, Revenue Rises 34%
Independence Day 2024: 7 Short & Inspiring Speech Ideas For School Students
Independence Day 2024: 7 Short & Inspiring Speech Ideas For School Students
US Denies Visa To Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj: Reports
US Denies Visa To Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj: Reports
India's July Exports Up 2.8% At $62.4 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $9.6 Billion
India's July Exports Up 2.8% At $62.4 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $9.6 Billion

The two-Test home series against Bangladesh next month will be Morkel's first assignment with the Indian team. This will be Morkel's second stint as a bowling coach of an international cricket team after working with Pakistan.

Gambhir had personally asked for Morkel to join his support staff when he was laying down his conditions to the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee when he as giving the interview for head coach's post in Mumbai.

Read Also
Gautam Gambhir Wants Morne Morkel As Bowling Coach For Team India: Report
article-image

Morne Morkel Profile

Morne Morkel was known for his height, pace, and lethal bowling during his career. Standing at 6'5", Morkel was a key player for South Africa from 2006 to 2018, forming a formidable fast-bowling trio with Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.

He played in 86 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 44 T20Is, taking over 300 wickets in Test cricket. Morkel's ability to generate steep bounce made him a nightmare for batsmen, especially on fast, bouncy pitches.

Morkel is sixth on the list of most successful bowlers for the Proteas in international cricket with 535 wickets across formats.

After retiring from international cricket, he played in various T20 leagues and later transitioned into coaching, contributing his expertise to the next generation of cricketers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Aise Kuch Nahi Hai..': Manu Bhaker DENIES Dating Rumours With Neeraj Chopra Amid Viral VIDEO From...

'Aise Kuch Nahi Hai..': Manu Bhaker DENIES Dating Rumours With Neeraj Chopra Amid Viral VIDEO From...

’Ye Morkel kya plastic surgery karke khudko styne karlia?’: Netizens Slam Media Outlet Over...

’Ye Morkel kya plastic surgery karke khudko styne karlia?’: Netizens Slam Media Outlet Over...

Former South Africa Pacer Morne Morkel Officially Appointed Team India’s Bowling Coach

Former South Africa Pacer Morne Morkel Officially Appointed Team India’s Bowling Coach

₹79 Lakh Per Day: Kylian Mbappe’s Staggering Monthly Salary At Real Madrid Higher Than Entire...

₹79 Lakh Per Day: Kylian Mbappe’s Staggering Monthly Salary At Real Madrid Higher Than Entire...

'Bro Didn't Even Hesitate': Shubhankar Mishra Stumps Saina Nehwal With Cricket Question On Podcast;...

'Bro Didn't Even Hesitate': Shubhankar Mishra Stumps Saina Nehwal With Cricket Question On Podcast;...