Former Olympian footballer Syed Shahid Hakim passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest. The FIFA international referee was 82 years old.

"His body has been taken to his native place in Hyderabad, where the funeral will be held," ANI quoted his wife Sadia saying.

(Details awaited)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 05:55 PM IST