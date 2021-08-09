Former midfielder footballer Krishnaji Rao passes away, AIFF president and NCP leader Praful Patel condoles demise

India's national team midfielder and coach Krishnaji Rao passed away on Sunday in Bengaluru. Nationalist Congress Party leader and All India Football Federation (AIFF)'s president Parful Patel condoled demise of the Indian midfielder. The football body too paid respects to the former coach.

Praful Patel wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing away of former India national team midfielder and coach Mr. Krishnaji Rao. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Krishnaji Rao had made his senior international debut in 1966 at the Asian Games in Bangkok and represented India at the Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1967 in Rangoon (now Yangon) and the Merdeka Cup in 1968 in Kuala Lumpur.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, "Rao was an exceptional midfielder who enjoyed great success at the domestic and international levels, and also served Indian football as a coach. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."