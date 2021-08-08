In Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's bromance on football field is too cute to miss

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, who often indulge in bromance at award shows and events, were spotted as they arrived for a football match in Mumbai, on Sunday. They were captured by the paparazzi during the star-studded match for the initiative-- Football for Humanity.

In the photos, Ranveer and Arjun are seen greeting each other with a warm hug. Another picture shows Singh lying on a stretcher as the doctor checks his right leg. Arjun is seen holding his hand and even bending down to hug him.