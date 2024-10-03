 Ex-India Skipper Mohammed Azharuddin Receives ED Summons Over ₹20 Crore Misappropriation Linked To Hyderabad Cricket Association: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEx-India Skipper Mohammed Azharuddin Receives ED Summons Over ₹20 Crore Misappropriation Linked To Hyderabad Cricket Association: Report

Ex-India Skipper Mohammed Azharuddin Receives ED Summons Over ₹20 Crore Misappropriation Linked To Hyderabad Cricket Association: Report

This marks the first summons issued to the Congress leader, requiring him to appear before the agency.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Azharuddin.

Azharuddin took charge as the HCA President in 2019 but his term came to a premature end with Supreme Court appointing a Committee of Administrators (CoA) for HCA. This marks the first summons issued to the Congress leader, requiring him to appear before the agency.

According to India Today report, the case involves allegations of misappropriation of 20 crore, which was intended for the procurement of diesel generators, firefighting systems, and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

According to Hindustan Times report despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the Hyderabad Cricket Association. 

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Stumbles By Over 2,300 Points In A Week, As Indices Continue To Bleed On Thursday
Sensex Stumbles By Over 2,300 Points In A Week, As Indices Continue To Bleed On Thursday
APSSB Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For Over 300 Vacancies; Direct Link To Apply Inside
APSSB Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For Over 300 Vacancies; Direct Link To Apply Inside
Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident
Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident
From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks On KTR And Naga-Samantha Divorce
From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks On KTR And Naga-Samantha Divorce

It was also revealed that the office bearers of the HCA, including its then secretary, president and vice-president and others, in collusion with private parties, arbitrarily got various tenders and works allotted to preferred vendors/contractors at higher than market rates without following proper tender processes and in many cases even before the receipt of quotations. Advance payments were made to many contractors but no work was done by them.

This is a developing story...

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Irani Cup: Shardul Thakur Discharged from Hospital After Battling 102-Degree Fever; Will Miss Day...

Irani Cup: Shardul Thakur Discharged from Hospital After Battling 102-Degree Fever; Will Miss Day...

Ex-India Skipper Mohammed Azharuddin Receives ED Summons Over ₹20 Crore Misappropriation Linked To...

Ex-India Skipper Mohammed Azharuddin Receives ED Summons Over ₹20 Crore Misappropriation Linked To...

Dramatic Rescue! UFC’s Ottman Azaitar Saves MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz from Drowning in Hawaii;...

Dramatic Rescue! UFC’s Ottman Azaitar Saves MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz from Drowning in Hawaii;...

Manchester City Star Matheus Nunes Arrest Report False; Here's What Exactly Happened

Manchester City Star Matheus Nunes Arrest Report False; Here's What Exactly Happened

'Khoob Bhalo Achi': Virat Kohli Woos Fans with Bengali Reply After Receiving Bat from Mehidy Hasan...

'Khoob Bhalo Achi': Virat Kohli Woos Fans with Bengali Reply After Receiving Bat from Mehidy Hasan...