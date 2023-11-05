 Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra Duped Off ₹33 Lakh, Files FIR Against Agra Businessman
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has filed a complaint with the Agra police after being duped of ₹33 lakh by a shoe businessman, according to reports.

Chopra has lodged an FIR at the Hariparwat police station against Kamlesh Parikh and his son Dhruv, who allegedly duped the former batter on the pretext of investing in a sports shoes business.

How Chopra lost his money

Chopra had allegedly lent ₹57.80 lakh to Dhruv but got back only ₹24.80 lakh from Kamlesh, who is a former official at the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

article-image

Chopra had entered into an agreement with Dhruv which stated that the Parikhs had to return the money within 30 days with a 20% profit. But Chopra did not get back his money even after a year of waiting.

Statement in FIR

“The accused Dhruv Pareekh had taken ₹57,80,000 from me for investing in the sports shoe business. Since I knew Kamlesh Pareekh, the former manager of State Cricket Teams at Hyderabad Cricket Association and the owner of a sports shop in Secunderabad, I decided to trust his son Dhruv.

"It was agreed upon in a notarised agreement that Dhruv would return the money in 30 days with a 20% profit, for which he provided post-dated cheques. However, despite 12 months passing, Dhruv has only returned 24.5 lakh and failed to honor the cheques issued to me. Kamlesh Pareekh, as his father, assured me of honoring the agreed terms but failed," Chopra alleged.

"Both the father and son have now stopped responding to my calls, and I seek my principal amount of ₹33,30,000 from the accused," Chopra stated in the FIR which he registered on Saturday. Police have started their investigation in the case.

article-image

