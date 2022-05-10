Former England cricketer and coach Graham Thorpe hospitalised with serious illness

Former England batsman and assistant coach Graham Thorpe is hospitalised with a serious illness, his family has revealed.

“Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment,” said a statement from the Professional Cricketers' Association released at the request of Thorpe's family.

“His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family.”

Thorpe, 52, played 100 Tests scoring 16 centuries before retiring in 2005.

The Surrey batsman began his coaching career in Australia before joining the ECB as a batting coach.

The former left-handed batsman accepted the job of Afghanistan head coach following his departure from the England set-up after the 2021-22 Ashes.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 05:44 PM IST