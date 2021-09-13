Former Captain Ramiz Raja elected Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman for a three-year term

Lahore: Former Pakistan Captain and 1992 World Cup-winning player Ramiz Raja has been elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 36th Chairman for a three-year term, as per ESPNcricinfo on Monday.

Raja was elected in a Special Meeting that was presided over by Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, the PCB election commissioner.

The former Captain, along with Asad Ali Khan, was nominated on the PCB Board of Governors on August 27 for a three-year term, by the PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan. There, they joined Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB Chief Executive).

"I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB Chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field," Ramiz Raja said in a PCB release.

"One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men's cricket team the same culture, mind-set, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations.

"As an organisation, we all need to get behind the national team and provide them the desired assistance and support so that they can produce that brand of cricket, which the fans also expect from them each time they step on to the field of play," he added.

Ramiz Raja represented Pakistan in 255 international matches in which he scored 8,674 runs in the period from 1984 to 1997.

He was the country's 18th Test and 12th One Day International captain.

He has previously held the position of the Chief Executive in the PCB from 2003-2004. Raja also represented Pakistan on the ICC chief executives' committee and is presently the member of MCC World Cricket Committee. Besides leadership roles, Raza is also actively seen in many commentary panels, lending his voice during high voltage international cricket matches.

"Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution," said Ramiz Raja.

Ramiz Raja is only the fourth former Pakistan international cricketer to head the PCB after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995), and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

With Agencies inputs

