Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:18 AM IST

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater arrested over domestic violence accusations

According to certain Australian media reports, the former cricketer turned broadcaster was arrested in relation to an alleged incident that took place last week.
FPJ Web Desk
Michael Slater | Twitter/@mj_slats

Michael Slater | Twitter/@mj_slats

Sydney: Former Australian batter Michael Slater was on Wednesday arrested over the allegations of domestic violence. According to certain Australian media reports, the former cricketer turned broadcaster was arrested in relation to an alleged incident that took place last week.

New South Wales police confirmed they had taken Slater into custody in Sydney's northern beaches. "Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday, after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021," police said in a statement.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20am today, and spoke with a 51-year-old man. He has since been arrested and taken to Manly Police Station."

Slater was a regular member of Australian Test team. He served as a top order batter for close to a decade, amassing 5,312 runs before calling it a day in 2004.

With Agencies Input

