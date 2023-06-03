Former Australian captain Steve Waugh reaches Varanasi to dispose his friend's ashes

Steve Waugh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh has been a frequent traveller to India despite being retired from the sport for 13 years. On Tuesday, the former middle-order batter visited Varanasi to scatter the ashes of his friend from Sydney, a shoe shiner. Waugh revealed that his friend's wishes were to have his ashes scattered in the holy river Ganga.

Waugh has been a regular traveller to India, especially as part of the Steve Waugh Foundation in the country in 2009 and as part of expert panels. The 58-year-old has also created a book named 'Spirit of Cricket India', depicting his passion for the country, photography, and cricket. It was published in 2005.

Waugh revealed that he always wanted to visit Varanasi, given the spiritual vibe of the city and is glad to have done something well for his friend Brian Rudd.

"It was a lifetime opportunity for me and I really wanted to visit that city. It has a very spiritual feeling. To have the honour and privilege of scattering the remains of Brian (Rudd), I feel great about it. He had a very tough life and didn’t have a family. His last wish was to have ashes scattered in the Ganges. I am very glad to have done something for him and it was a celebration of his life," the 168-Test veteran said, as quoted by India Today.

Steve Waugh is one of the most successful Test captains in history:

Waugh, who made his international debut in 1985, is one of the successful Test captains with 41 wins in 57 matches and losing only nine. He also led Australia to a World Cup victory in 1999, clinching the trophy out of nowhere. He retired from international cricket in 2004, bowing out after playing his final Test against India in Sydney.

His brother, Mark, was also a highly accomplished cricketer and played as an opening batter. Mark Waugh is currently involved in commentary duties.