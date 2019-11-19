For Deepa Malik, mind has always triumphed over matter

Mumbai: When in 2010, Deepa Malik decided to participate in the Common Wealth Games, she was a nobody. Locking down a money-minting restaurant business, leaving behind the comfort of her wheel-chair friendly bedroom, Malik, with 2/3rd of her non-functional body, decided to go with the ‘power of intention’.

Not many believed in her. Several ‘stereotyped’ questions were thrown at her: ‘How are you ever going to get out of that room? How can you cook? Don’t you have two daughters to look after? Aren’t you too old to take up fancy challenges?’

“But,” as Malik said, with pride, in a room surrounded by journalists, “Here I am. The first woman to win a Paralympic medal for India.”

None of it was easy. It was a long-planned journey that had two possible conclusions, success or a lifetime of failure.

Malik was only 19 when she was diagnosed with a spinal tumour. Her physical health went from bad to worse as she aged.

Today, the 49-year-old is without a torso back, seven of her vertebral arteries chopped, a spine that has been cut open thrice, a dysfunctional bladder and half-functioning lungs. Despite all, she trained day-and-night. The dumbbells she lifted weighed 15 kgs.