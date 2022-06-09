First T20I: David Miller's 64*, Rassie van der Dussen's 75* fires SA to seven-wicket win over India

SA's David Miller | Pic: Twitter

New Delhi: David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen hit fiery half-centuries to guide South Africa to a seven-wicket win over India in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 212, Miller (64 not out) and Van der Dussen (75 not out)shared an unbeaten 131-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the visitors home with consummate ease.

For India, Axar Patel (1/40), Bhuveneshwar Kumar (1/43) and Harshal Patel (1/43) scalped one wicket apiece.

Earliers, Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 balls to power India to 211 for four against South Africa in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer (36), skipper Rishabh Pant (29) and his deputy Hardik Pandya (31 not out) also made useful contributions to the Indian innings.

Brief Scores

India: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 76; Wayne Parnell 1/32) lost to South Africa: 212 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 75 not out, David Miller 64 not out; Axar Patel 1/40)