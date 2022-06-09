India vs SA T20: Aiden Markram tests COVID-19 positive, out of opening T20

South Africa batsman Aiden Markram |

South Africa batsman Aiden Markram was on Thursday ruled out of the opening T20I against India after testing positive for COVID-19.

Markram, who was a part of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, was unavailable for selection for the series-opener revealed captain Temba Bavuma at the toss.

He had cleared the first round of testing along with the rest of the South African squad last week after arriving here on June 2.

"Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes in and it is a debut for him," Bavuma said.

South Africa have handed a debut to 21-year-old middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs.