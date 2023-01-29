FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany clinch 3rd title after stunning defending champions Belgium on penalties

Germany produced a stunning displace on the pitch on Sunday to beat defending champions Belgium 5-4 in a penalty shootout and clinch their third FIH Men's Hockey World Cup title in Bhubaneshwar.

The match had ended 3-3 in normal time after Germany fought back from two-goals down in the second half at the packed Kalinga Stadium.

Niklas Wellen (29th), Gonzalo Peillat (41st) and captain Mats Grambusch (48th) scored for Germany in the regulation time while Florent van Aubel Florent (10th), Tanguy Cosyns (11th) and Tom Boon (59th) found the target for Belgium.

Germany repeat history

This is only the fourth time in World Cup history that a team won the final after trailining by 2 goals.

Germany had previously won the World Cup in 2002 and 2006. Coincidentally, their last win also came after they bounced back from being two goals down against Australia in the 2006 final.

Germany joined Australia and Netherlands to have clinched the World Cup title three times. Their earlier triumphs had come in 2002 and 2006. Only Pakistan have won the event four times.

