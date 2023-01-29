e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany clinch 3rd title after stunning defending champions Belgium on penalties

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany clinch 3rd title after stunning defending champions Belgium on penalties

The match had ended 3-3 in normal time after Germany fought back from two-goals down in the second half.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Germany produced a stunning displace on the pitch on Sunday to beat defending champions Belgium 5-4 in a penalty shootout and clinch their third FIH Men's Hockey World Cup title in Bhubaneshwar.

The match had ended 3-3 in normal time after Germany fought back from two-goals down in the second half at the packed Kalinga Stadium.

Niklas Wellen (29th), Gonzalo Peillat (41st) and captain Mats Grambusch (48th) scored for Germany in the regulation time while Florent van Aubel Florent (10th), Tanguy Cosyns (11th) and Tom Boon (59th) found the target for Belgium.

Read Also
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts India crush South Africa 5-2 to finish joint 9th
article-image

Germany repeat history

This is only the fourth time in World Cup history that a team won the final after trailining by 2 goals.

Germany had previously won the World Cup in 2002 and 2006. Coincidentally, their last win also came after they bounced back from being two goals down against Australia in the 2006 final.

Germany joined Australia and Netherlands to have clinched the World Cup title three times. Their earlier triumphs had come in 2002 and 2006. Only Pakistan have won the event four times.

Read Also
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: 'Regrettable that India still hosts such an event', says Belgian...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: 'Their success will inspire...

PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: 'Their success will inspire...

WATCH: India senior women's team celebrate U-19 side's World Cup triumph

WATCH: India senior women's team celebrate U-19 side's World Cup triumph

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany clinch 3rd title after stunning defending champions Belgium...

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany clinch 3rd title after stunning defending champions Belgium...

BCCI announces ₹5 crore prize money for Team India, support staff for winning ICC Women's U-19 T20...

BCCI announces ₹5 crore prize money for Team India, support staff for winning ICC Women's U-19 T20...

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: India crush England by 7 wickets in final to win inaugural edition

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: India crush England by 7 wickets in final to win inaugural edition