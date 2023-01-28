e-Paper Get App
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts India crush South Africa 5-2 to finish joint 9th

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts India crush South Africa 5-2 to finish joint 9th

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: India were knocked out of the knockouts contention by New Zealand in crossover match.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
The Indian men's team finished their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a resounding win over South Africa to finish joint 9th in the tournament in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.

More details to follow...

