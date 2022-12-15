e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe hits fan in the rose during pre-game warm up, Watch video

Kylian Mbappe raced to the aid of a France fan after accidentally hitting him with a wayward shot before their World Cup semi-final with Morocco

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
As Kylian Mbappe was sharpening his shooting skills in the pre-game warmup, one of his long range shots at goal resulted in him booting the ball square in the face of a Les Bleus fan.

The fan was badly dazed as he grabbed his nose and looked visibly in pain. The fan was lucky there was no blood but the Paris St Germain forward rushed over to make sure his condition was okay.

Mbappe, 24, consoled the fan by grabbing his arm in an apologetic manner and seemed to profusely offer his apologies.

