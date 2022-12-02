FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan's match winning goal sparks controversy, football fans question VAR decision | Twitter

Japan's path to the last 16 stage is now mired in controversy. The 51st minute goal which Ao Tanaka scored is the talking point on social media and debated hotly on television by soccer pundits and experts.

The goal was initially disallowed because the ball, a second before the goal, seemed to have crossed the goal line. The assistant's flag went up for the ball being out of play indicating that Kaoru Mitoma, who cut the ball back into play, had dragged it into the paying area much after the ball had crossed the goal-line.

But the video assistant referee (VAR), Fernando Guerrero of Mexico, after reviewing the play, overturned the call on the field.

Fans have not been able to see any clear proof that the ball was touching the line when Mitoma cut it back to Tanaka. But there is a confusion among fans as some camera angles suggest part of the ball might have crossed the line and there is no definitive evidence that Mitoma kept the ball in play.

It may be that subsequent pictures are eventually released, perhaps from the VAR-only cameras within the goal, but right now fans are being left to guess with little confidence this decision was correct.

Here's how football fans reacted over the confusing goal

Ok, who bet Japan to win the group? And who bribed the VAR officials to call this a goal? #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/kqFuR1CAvC — NY Amunti (@amunti) December 1, 2022

Japan’s goal against Spain was correctly awarded by VAR. The angle we saw on TV was just misleading. #JAPSPA #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Dkhgh6qdsz — Pranav M (@pranavisabeast) December 1, 2022

A good explanation of why that Japan goal stood 👇



This World Cup is utter madness 🙈pic.twitter.com/4eNpgBAsGA — Bar One Racing (@BarOneRacing) December 1, 2022

For all those saying Japan’s goal was out… pic.twitter.com/oqDildOvGI — Erfan / عرفان (@Eri1806) December 1, 2022

I can confirm that for japan's goal v Spain. This was the line pic.twitter.com/4ziuAUXz5q — #GlazersOut 🔰 (@S73VIE) December 1, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking about the qualification, one step ahead to the finals, Spain football team Luis Enrique coach told media, "I am not happy at all. Yes, we have qualified, I would have liked to be on top of winning this game. This was impossible because in five minutes, Japan scored two goals ... we were out, we were dismantled."