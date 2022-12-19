FIFA WC final: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez does X-rated celebration after winning Golden Glove, fans call it 'Disgusting'; watch

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clinched the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and then did the unthinkable in front of the dignitaries.
Martinez saved two spotkicks from France, helping Argentina win the pulsating penalty shootout 4-2.
And after receiving the award, Martinez did an X-rated celebration as the Qatar officials looked on.
Netizens took to social media to react to the Martinez's celebration.
Many called it 'disgusting' and 'disrespectful'.
Here are a few reactions
The Argentina goalkeeper saved spotkicks from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni in the shootout, putting his nation in a position to win its third World Cup.
Virgil van Djik and Steven Berghuis' penalty attempts in the questerfinal against the Netherlands had also been blocked by Martinez.
The 30-year-old keeper has four more saves in FIFA World Cup shootouts than any other goalkeeper. He holds the top rank along with Danijel Subai and Dominik Livakovi of Croatia, Sergio Goycochea of Argentina, and Harald Schumacher of Germany.