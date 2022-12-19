e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA WC final: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez does X-rated celebration after winning Golden Glove, fans call it 'Disgusting'; watch

FIFA WC final: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez does X-rated celebration after winning Golden Glove, fans call it 'Disgusting'; watch

Martinez saved two spotkicks from France, helping Argentina win the pulsating penalty shootout 4-2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clinched the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and then did the unthinkable in front of the dignitaries.

Martinez saved two spotkicks from France, helping Argentina win the pulsating penalty shootout 4-2.

And after receiving the award, Martinez did an X-rated celebration as the Qatar officials looked on.

Netizens took to social media to react to the Martinez's celebration.

Many called it 'disgusting' and 'disrespectful'.

Here are a few reactions

The Argentina goalkeeper saved spotkicks from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni in the shootout, putting his nation in a position to win its third World Cup.

Virgil van Djik and Steven Berghuis' penalty attempts in the questerfinal against the Netherlands had also been blocked by Martinez.

The 30-year-old keeper has four more saves in FIFA World Cup shootouts than any other goalkeeper. He holds the top rank along with Danijel Subai and Dominik Livakovi of Croatia, Sergio Goycochea of Argentina, and Harald Schumacher of Germany.

Read Also
FIFA 2022: Messi’s son Thiago writes letter to the Argentine footballer, pens down famous...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Argentina fan goes topless during FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, risks jail

WATCH: Argentina fan goes topless during FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, risks jail

WATCH: Lionel Messi & Co's wild dressing room celebration after winning FIFA World Cup 2022 Final...

WATCH: Lionel Messi & Co's wild dressing room celebration after winning FIFA World Cup 2022 Final...

WATCH: Wild scenes in Lionel Messi's hometown of Rosario as fan celebrate Argentina's FIFA World Cup...

WATCH: Wild scenes in Lionel Messi's hometown of Rosario as fan celebrate Argentina's FIFA World Cup...

FIFA WC final: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez does X-rated celebration after winning Golden...

FIFA WC final: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez does X-rated celebration after winning Golden...

'I'm not retiring': Lionel Messi after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 title

'I'm not retiring': Lionel Messi after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 title