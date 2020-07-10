Field day for West Indies

Southampton

It was the day out for West Indies as they posted 308 for eight against England in the #raisethebat Test series at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

At the time of going to the press, the visitors had a lead of 102 with two wicket in hand.

It was middle-order batsman Shane Dowrich was going strong on 54 and giving him company was Kemar Roach who was yet to open his account.

Earlier, riding on an unbeaten partnership between Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich, West Indies went past England's first innings total in the second session of the day of the first

Resuming the innings at 159/3 after Lunch, the visitors suffered an early blow as James Anderson got rid of Shamarh Brooks for 39.