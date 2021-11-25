FEI jumping world challenge: Sanyogeeta, Tiyasha emerge

Mumbai: Sanyogeeta Ashish Limaye of Embassy and Tiyasha Vathul of ARC held first position in the B and C categories respectively of FEI jumping world challenge, held at Amateur Riders Club (ARC) here recently.

Both Sanyogeeta and Tiyasha were flawless in their jumping rounds. Tiyasha completed her jumping rounds within 48 minutes as the fastest in the competition of category C.

It was a day out for the riders from ARC as Zahan Setalvad won the competition 1 of category A in FEI jumping world challenge.

However, Zahan had to be penalised two points overall compared to other players in the same category. Pranay Khare finished with the silver spoon followed by Kekhriesilie Rio and Vivek Coelho positioned third and fourth respectively.

In category B, Major Kunal Malik, Basavaraju Sangappa and Chetan Reddy were on the podium with minimalistic penalties and time being taken for their set of jumping rounds. In category C Arjun Kanoi, Tilak Chitale and Yashaan Khambatta emerged winners in that order with no penalties.

Results

Category A: 1.20-1.30 meters Competition 1: 1. Zahan Setalvad (Caprice, 2), 2. Pranay Khare (Vanilla Sky, 6), 3. Kekhriesilie Rio (Leonardo Van Holli, 7)

Category B: 1.10 – 1.20 meters Competition 1:

1. Sanyogeeta Ashish Limaye (Abra Kadabra), 2. Major Kunal Malik (Crispian), 3. Basavaraju Sangappa (Dinky Boy 4)

Category C: 1.00 – 1.10 meters Competition 1:

1. Tiyasha Vathul (Democratic), 2. Arjun Kanoi (Amber Beach), 3. Tilak Chitale (Richness In Space)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:19 PM IST