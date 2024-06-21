 'Feeling Like A Drug Lord': Ravi Shastri Reveals His Luggage Is Yet To Reach Antigua Ahead Of IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 Clash
Ravi Shastri has revealed that his luggage is yet to come from Barbados To Antigua.

Friday, June 21, 2024
article-image
Ravi Shastri | (Credits: Instagram)

Team India coach Ravi Shastri has revealed via his Instagram account that his luggage hasn't come from Barbados to Antigua, where he will be present in the commentary box ahead of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match. The 62-year-old uploaded a picture of himself and hilariously claimed that he feels like a drug lord.

"Feeling like a drug lord at breakfast in this outfit here in beautiful Antigua, even though my luggage is still on another island. 😄 Can’t wait for it to arrive soon!", Shastri wrote on Instagram.

