Fed Cup: Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale go down fighting

Putting up a gutsy show, Ankita Raina gave a scare to world number 29 Qiang Wang after Rutuja Bhosale suffered defeat in the first singles as India lost the Fed Cup tie against China after conceding an unassailable 0-2 lead, here on Tuesday.

Rutuja fought her heart out before losing 4-6 2-6 to world number 35 Shuai Zhang in the first singles.

The onus to bring the team back in the contest was on India number one Ankita and she stunned her rival by taking the first set in a jiffy but eventually lost 6-1 2-6 4-6 after battling hard for two hours and 24 minutes.

The doubles rubber has been rendered inconsequential. India will take on Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Ankita was up against someone, who had defeated Serena Williams in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

The Indian had a break chance in the fourth game but the Chinese saved that with an ace. Ankita kept the pressure with her sharp returns and converted the second chance to go up 3-1.