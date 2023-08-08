 Fawad Alam Quits Pakistan Cricket To Explore Opportunities In USA
Veteran Pakistan cricketer has called his time on Pakistan career to explore opportunities in USA.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Fawad Alam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam has called time on his Pakistan career, having made his international debut way back in 2007. Instead, the left-handed batter is now aiming for a career in the United States of America and will turn up for the Chicago Kingsmen in Minor League Cricket T20.

Despite making his international debut in 2007, Alam wasn't able to cement his position in the team. After notching up a Test hundred on his debut in 2009, the southpaw played his next Test following a gap of 11 years. His unorthodox technique has been one of the biggest reasons behind his non-selection, even as the left-hander continued to pile on runs in the domestic circuit at will.

Since returning to the side in 2020, he scored Test hundreds against New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies and looked to be establishing a second wind.

Fawad Alam's career fell off track after a forgettable series at home against Australia

It was the home series against Australia in early 2022 that seemed to spell the end of his international career. On even the most docile tracks, the veteran batter managed only 33 runs in 4 innings and played his final Test against Sri Lanka in July 2022. He retires with 19 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 24 T20Is under his belt with 5 centuries across the international arena.

Alam's first-class career was even more fulfilling as he amassed 14526 runs in 201 matches at 55.65 with 43 centuries. He also joins the likes of Sami Aslam, Hammad Azam, Saif Badar and Mohammad Mohsin, who have moved to USA to explore opportunities in the USA.

