"Farokh Engineer must behave his age" - MSK Prasad lashes out on former cricketer's comments

Selection committee chairman MSK Prasad hit out at former India cricketer Farokh engineer for deriving "sadistic pleasure out of indulging in petty talk" after the 82-year-old former India keeper commented that selectors served tea to India captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka during the World Cup.

Prasad, while speaking on behalf of his colleagues rubbished the allegations as he said, "during the World Cup, none of the selectors were sitting in the box where the Indian captain's wife sat and this is an absolutely rubbish, malicious and defamatory assertion," Prasad told PTI.

"I feel sad for someone deriving sadistic pleasure out of indulging in petty talk, thereby demeaning & disrespecting the selectors and wife of Indian captain through false and frivolous allegations," an angry Prasad added.

"Let's not forget that this selection committee has been appointed by BCCI through a proper process in an AGM," Prasad added.

Prasad also feels that it's time that Engineer behaved his age as it doesn't behove his stature to pass such nasty comments about anyone's wife, be it Indian captain or any ordinary man. "Someone at the age of 82 should reflect maturity and enjoy the progress of Indian cricket from his time to the current day."