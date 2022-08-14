Fans force Rohit Sharma to change social media DP to Indian tricolour, Indian captain obliges

Rohit Sharma | Twitter/BCCI

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to change their profile pictures to a tricolour on the occasion of the nation's 75th anniversary of independence.

PM Modi kicked off the initiative by changing his profile picture on Twitter and Instagram to Indian tricolour flag.

Cricketer MS Dhoni too updated his Instagram profile image to a tricolour in honour of India's 75th anniversary of independence.

While many Indian cricketers, who had not changed their DP to tricolour, were forced to update it.

Something similar happened with current India team captain, Rohit Sharma, who was forced asked to change his profile picture on social media.

The clamour to change grew when the former India captain Virat Kohli changed his DP to the Tiranga on Twitter and Instagram.

Rohit finally changed his DP on Twitter to the Indian national flag on Saturday.

