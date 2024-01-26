'Falsehoods Can Harm Reputations': Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence On Contract Termination With BPL Franchise

Shoaib Malik | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik has broken his silence over controversy around termination of contract with Bangladesh Premier League Franchise Fortune Barishal in the ongoing season of the tournament on Friday, January 26.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Fortune Barishal decided to terminate the contract of seasoned cricketer amid his suspicion of match-fixing. Shoaib erupted a controversy after bowled three no-balls during BPL 2024 match against Khulna Tigers.

Shoaib Malik 3 no-ball in an over Bangladesh premier league .#BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/gsKAzNHKfF — Malik Hammad (@Hammad_Iqbal786) January 22, 2024

To clear the air around the controversy of his termination with Fortune Barishal, Shoaib Malik released a strong statement. The 41-year-old took its X handle (formerly Twitter) to dismiss rumours of his exit from the BPL franchise, stating that he terminated through mutual agreement after consulting team's captain Tamim Iqbal.

"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai." Shoaib Malik wrote on X

"I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be. I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so," he added.

Official statement ;

Apart from his on-ball controversy, Shoaib Malik was in the news for marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The Pakistani all-rounder was earlier married to Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza. However, Sania's family confirmed that they were divorced 'few months ago'.

'Falsehoods Can Harm Reputations' - Shoaib Malik

Reacting to his speculations of contract termination with Fortune Barishal, Shoaib Malik implored everyone to be careful with fake news, pointing to disreputation one might cause due to false information.

"I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it." Malik wrote in an official statement on X.

“Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence. Thank you for your love & support as always." the 41-year-old concluded.