'ISI LIFE PARTNER Ke Saath...': Shahid Afridi's Cheeky Message For Shoaib Malik & Sana Javed Goes Viral; Watch

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday wished Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on their marriage which took place last week in Karachi.

Malik got married for the third time to Pakistani actress and model Javed, who was earlier hitched to actor and singer Umair Jaswal.

Javed will be Malik's third wife after Ayesha Siddiqui and Sania Mirza.

"Shoaib Malik ko bohot bohot Mubarak baat. Allah talah usko isi life partner ke saath saari zindagi khush rakhe," Afridi told a reporter when asked about Malik and Javed's marriage.

Malik's family and fans not happy with his 3rd marriage

Malik has been receiving flak from India and Pakistan on social media after his recent wedding announcement with Javed as he divorced Sania Mirza to marry again.

None of Malik's family members and relatives attended his latest wedding, the former Pakistan skipper's sister revealed to the local media and also added that Mirza was tired of her husband's extra-marital affairs during their marriage.

Love marriage ends in heartbreak

Malik divorced Siddiqui just months before marrying Mirza in a high-profile but intimate wedding ceremony in 2010 in her hometown of Hyderabad.

They both shifted to Dubai afterwards and were blessed with a baby boy in 2018, whom they named Izhaan Malik Mirza.

But trouble in paradise started brewing in 2022 after Malik did a photoshoot with Pakistani model Ayesha Umar.

Divorce after 13 years of marriage

News about their separation started doing the rounds when Mirza removed Malik's pictures from all her social media accounts while the latter removed his wife's mention from his his Instagram bio.

The split was confirmed after Malik posted the news about his marriage with Javed and Mirza's father later revealed that his daughter took a "khula" from the cricketer, which is the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

The Mirza family then issued a statement saying that Sania and Shoaib Malik had been "divorced for months".